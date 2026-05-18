How would you rate episode 7 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

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Needy Girl Overdose

Needy Girl Overdose

It only took seven episodes, butfinally seemed to remember that, every day, flawed people have the capacity to be better for themselves and the people around them. While a fairly simple sentiment, it's genuinely affecting to get this splash of optimism after six episodes of the show painting most of humanity in the most cynical shades possible. Placed within the broader context of the series, this episode now givesan arc that makes the work feel like it's deliberately pushing back on the edgelord negativity that drives so much of online culture today. It's genuinely uplifting to seeexamine how the communities people form, through the internet or otherwise, can uplift people rather than just focus on how society at large grinds up the most vulnerable people in it.

Focusing on the final member of Karamazov, Nechika, this episode explores the background of the mama bear of the streaming trio, with the episode opening on her mother leaving her family as a child, and her gambling addict father being too unreliable to really care for her and her siblings. Cutting to the present day after the opening animation, Nechika clocks Ame-chan as OMGKawaiiAngel's alter ego, and the two go to a cafe together. This is where the episode really starts iterating on the formula set up previously in the series. While this cafe is filled with cliches of terrible people, by the time Nechika and Ame-chan leave, we all get to see more humanizing sides to them. A girl who's financially exploited by a host cries in relief when Ame-chan offers to connect her to a lawyer. Toxic salary men who were complaining about their lives, jobs, and how young women “have it easy” admit that they were just having a bitch session as they walk out the door and likely have more informed beliefs. A family with out-of-control kids is shown to have its members actually care about each other. Last, but not least, a group of nerds who were criticising other works was revealed to be artists in their own right, meaning their comments come from a constructive place rather than one of entitlement.

I know all of these seems very small and unimportant as I write it out, but Needy Girl Overdose has gone out of its way to hit its audience over the head with all the ways our internet fueled society is built to destroy young women, it feels revelatory to have this episode acknowledge that most folks are trying to be good people in their own flawed ways. This culminates in Nechika returning to her family and offering her father money, only for him to reject the offering and give her his unconditional support, along with an admission of him being a bad dad.

Not a lot actually happens in this episode of Needy Girl Overdose , but it feels like a quiet maturation of the series. With so much of the world designed to make us miserable, I appreciated this reminder that plenty of people are still waking up every day and trying their best to be good and fulfilled. If Needy Girl Overdose continues to be as affecting with its optimism as it was with its cynicism, I think we just might have a chance of making it to some kind of worthwhile future; or, at least that's how this episode makes me feel.

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Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.