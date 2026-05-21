ABEMA Announces Sequel of 'Poppin-Play Kitchen' Original Anime Pilot Film

released pilot film as part of its "" for indie animators on January 16

Japanese streaming service ABEMA announced on Thursday that " Poppin-Play Kitchen ," one of the original anime pilot films of ABEMA 's " Project PRISMation , " is getting a sequel. " Poppin-Play Kitchen " creator Zemyata from Thailand also drew a new visual and released a comment along with the sequel announcement.

Image courtesy of ABEMA ©Abema TV, inc.

Comment from Zemyata :

Hello, viewers, fans and passersby-alike! As the creator of Poppin-Play Kitchen , I'm thrilled to bring you the great news― we've been green-lit for sequel episodes! Though words cannot express my excitement and gratefulness of this news, I will try my best to put it into proper sentences.

I'd like to thank all fans of our pilot for your support, theories, and wonderful fan art of the show.

It brings me immense joy to know this little project has left a lasting impression on many. Myself and the of my team will be sure to build on this impression.

We can't wait to show you more of this terrible, colorful, confetti-filled world! We won't keep you waiting for too long...So please, as always, stay tuned!

Additionally, ABEMA 's " Project PRISMation " has launched its first public call for project proposals. The project is seeking "Short Original Anime Proposals" with "Expansion Plans" that will depict the future of the work. There are no restrictions on eligibility, and applications are open to anyone regardless of professional or amateur status, age, gender, or nationality. Selected projects will receive production funding for a short original anime, and comprehensive marketing support, including promotion and commercial expansion.

The project is a collaboration with various creators, primarily individuals or small teams who primarily produce web animation, to create original anime pilot films. The name Prismation comes from "Prism" and "Animation," and it "symbolizes a space where diverse talents converge to shine brightly."

The project released the below " Poppin-Play Kitchen " pilot on January 16, and currently it has over 2.2 million views.

The project describes the pilot's story:

"Welcome back, Boys and Girls!"Step into the delightfully doll-like world of Poppin-Play Kitchen ! Your adorable hosts, P-chan, C-chan and U-Chan, are dead ready to give you a culinary adventure of a lifetime! Left at the mercy of larger-than-life Stage Hands, impossible recipes, and an invisible audience, can our lovely hosts survive this bizarre cooking show?

…Or will they ‘POP’ under pressure? Only one way to find out. Let's Get Cooking!

Creator Zemyata worked on Eve 's music video for "Yoru wa Honoka."

The " Project PRISMation " also released the " Gluttomy " pilot work by rapitus from Vietnam on January 23, and " The Horrors' Horror Home " pilot by creator Uguisu Kobo , director Rushio Moriyama , and writer Yūya Matsuzaki from Japan on January 30.

Source: Press release