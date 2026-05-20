Artist Ken Ogino: Jump Wouldn't Run My Manga With Female Hero 11 Years Ago Without Eroticism

artist: “The editors told me, 'If the protagonist is female, we won't publish it unless it focuses on eroticism,' so I reluctantly drew it …”

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Ken Ogino , artist for The Ossan Newbie Adventurer manga , recalled on Wednesday his time working for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Ogino said on social media that when developing his manga series Lady Justice with a female superhero in the lead, the editors told him they would not publish it unless he focused on eroticism.

Ogino's remarks came after a fan posted on Monday about Lady Justice 's launch 11 years ago. The fan said, “My impression is [Ogino] came to [Jump] armed with just a passion to draw erotic content, only to be crushed. Looking back now, it was quite daring of him to compete with a hero-themed series at the height of My Hero Academia 's popularity.”

Ogino responded by clarifying how Lady Justice actually came about: “I conceived the work around the theme of 'American comics, made in Japan,' and based on the idea of 'quintessential Japanese = moe ,' I made the protagonist a female hero. Rather than wanting to 'draw erotic content,' I wanted to create a tough female hero, and I intended the erotic elements to be just a bit of spice. However, the editors told me, 'If the protagonist is female, we won't publish it unless it focuses on eroticism,' so I reluctantly drew it …”

Ogino followed up his post by saying he is "envious" that manga creators now can draw a female protagonist in Jump even without erotic content. He added that when he worked on Lady Justice , he had no intention of challenging My Hero Academia . “The one-shot version [of Lady Justice ] ran before My Hero Academia began serialization. I was in the middle of drawing the drafts for my serialization when My Hero Academia started, and my editor and I scratched our heads like, 'Why now…?” Ogino recalled. “So, it wasn't like I was trying to compete with [ My Hero Academia ]; it was just a coincidence.”

Lady Justice ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump between May and September 2015, and Shueisha published two volumes. Ogino currently provides the art for The Ossan Newbie Adventurer manga.