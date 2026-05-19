Watch NHK Symphony Orchestra Play Pokémon Winds/Waves Games' Theme

The Pokémon franchise announced last Wednesday that it has partnered with the NHK Symphony Orchestra to record the main theme song for the upcoming Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves games. The franchise also streamed a four-minute video of the NHK Symphony Orchestra performing the games' opening theme song, interspersed with clips from the upcoming games and behind-the-scenes footage.

Image via Pokémon franchise's YouTube channel ©2026 Pokémon.©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The Pokémon Presents livestream on February 27 ( Pokémon Day) announced Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves. The upcoming games represent the 10th generation of the Pokémon game franchise . Both will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide in 2027.