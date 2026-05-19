Live-Action Kuroema Series' Trailer Reveals LAUSBUB Theme Song

The staff of the live-action mini-series of Tsunami Umino 's Kuroema : Chole et Emma manga unveiled a new trailer and visual on Wednesday. The trailer announces and previews the theme song "sign," which the band LAUSBUB created for the series.

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Image via Amazon Prime Video Japan's X/Twitter account © 海野つなみ／講談社 ©2026 WOWOW

The manga's story begins when Emma, a 30-year-old woman, loses her love life, job, and home in one fell swoop, as the boyfriend she was living with breaks up with her on the same day the company she was working for goes bankrupt. She wanders into a mansion, and is soon found by its owner Chloe, an eccentric rich heiress who lives alone. While Chloe initially accepts Emma staying at her mansion for a night, an unfortunate fire at Chloe's home that night forces them to find a living situation together. Later, a customer arrives at Chloe's fortune telling shop and brings mysterious circumstances that the two get drawn into.

The series stars::

Hana Sugisaki as Emma

Mikako Tabe as Chloe

Yōji Iwase as Kenshirō Shimon, a second-generation owner of Coffee Shop Paris who supports Chloe.

Ken Mitsuishi as Shingetsu Neisan, a charismatic and well-known fortune teller

Kai Inowaki as Shōta Mashū, who works for an architectural design firm

Aoba Kawai as Rika Daian, an architect who works for the firm renovating the main building of Chloe's mansion

Yoshihiro Nozoe as Chōshū, one of the group of old men who are regulars at Coffee Shop Paris

Tarō Suwa as Handa, one of the group of old men who are regulars at Coffee Shop Paris

Guest cast also includes: Asami Usuda , Yūta Hayashi , Renn Kiriyama , and Yōhei Hayashida .

The series will debut streaming worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, and will have five episodes. Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Teasing Master Takagi-san , 1122: For a Happy Marriage ) is directing the series, and is also penning scripts alongside his wife Kaori Imaizumi.

Umino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 13.

Umino began the The Full-Time Wife Escapist ( Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu ) manga in November 2012, and ended the manga in February 2020. Kodansha shipped the 11th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga won the shojo category of the 39th Kodansha Awards.

A live-action television series adaptation aired in Japan in fall 2016. A live-action special aired in December 2020.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English.