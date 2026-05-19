Crunchyroll Japan's Net Profit Drops 63% to 453 Million Yen (Updated)

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Crunchyroll

The May 19 issue of the Japanese government's Kanpo gazette reported that the Japanese branch of Crunchyroll 's net profits for the fiscal period ending in December 2025 were 453 million yen (about US$2.85 million), a drop of 63% from the previously reported 1.239 billion yen (about US$7.79 million) in 2024.

Crunchyroll announced on May 8 that it has crossed 21 million paid subscribers globally.

Crunchyroll laid off a number of employees in March, after a restructuring and redistribution of roles based on location. The company's restructuring was also due to a shift in its e-commerce strategy, and not due to cost-cutting measures.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex . Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex 's Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) parent are both in turn subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group .

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Update: Clarified Crunchyroll branch. Thanks, Kan2Screm.

Sources: Gamebiz, Kanpo Gazette