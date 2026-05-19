Abrams ComicArts' Kana Licenses Tsubonari's Antengai: Twilight Metropolis Manga

Manga launches in English in spring 2027

Image via Comic Natalie © Tsubonari, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha

Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint announced on Monday that it has licensed Tsubonari 's Antengai: Twilight Metropolis ( Antengai Gensō Kiroku ) manga, and will begin releasing the manga in spring 2027.

The manga centers on the titular Antengai, a city in a solitary island, unclaimed by any nation, calling no land its sovereign, and cut off to the outside world. Here, humans and ayakashi beings exist in a lawless urban sprawl. The manga follows the various stories of the denizens of Antengai, as they try to extract the truth of a city that hides it from them, and what price they would be willing to pay to get it.

Tsubonari published the manga in Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2018, the manga's compiled book volume shipped in August 2018.

Tsubonari published a sequel manga titled Antengai Kisō Yakyoku in Comic Ruelle in 2021, and the volume for that manga was released in April 2021. A third sequel manga titled Antengai Rasen Sōki ran in Comic Ruelle from 2022 to 2023. The manga's volume shipped in May 2024.

Source: Kana's X/Twitter account