Giant Killing's Masaya Tsunamoto, Artist Demo Launch New Manga on July 15

Tsunamoto, Demo to launch Shūgaku Ryokō ~Kyoto・Nara 4-paku 4-nichi sci-fi mystery manga

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Friday that writer Masaya Tsunamoto and artist Demo will launch a new manga titled Shūgaku Ryokō ~Kyoto・Nara 4-paku 4-nichi (School Trip ~Kyoto・Nara 4 Nights & 4 Days) in the manga's August issue, which will ship on July 15. Demo also announced the new manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account:

The manga's story starts with the school trip of the second year high school students of Seian Academy to Kyoto on October 8. One of the students, Takeuchi, looks at his classmates who are happily chatting on the bus with a somber expression. What Takeuchi's classmates does not know is that he is currently caught up in a certain supernatural phenomenon that no one around him can understand.

Image via Amazon © Masaya Tsunamoto, Isao Tanishima, Akita Shoten

Kōtai o Oshiraseitashimasu

Akita Shoten

Tsunamoto and artist Yūichirō Oka recently launched their(A New Player is Substituting In) baseball manga in'smagazine on April 2.

Tsunamoto and illustrator Isao Tanishima launched the ongoing Mr. CB soccer manga (image right) in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in 2018. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 18th compiled book volume on June 19.

Tsunamoto and Tanishima's Atlanta 1996 special manga project about the 1996 Olympics first debuted in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in July 2024. The series focuses on Mamoru Yoshinaga's (a character from the duo's Mr. CB soccer manga) recollection of his memories from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The manga also features other characters from the Mr. CB manga. The magazine published a "pre-start" story of the manga in October 2024, and began serialization in March 2025.

Kodansha 's Weekly Morning first published Tsunamoto and Tsujitomo 's Giant Killing manga in 2007, and Kodansha shipped the 69th volume in Japan on Monday. The series inspired a 2010 television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll removed the anime from its site in November 2012.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017, and it released the 54th volume on April 14.