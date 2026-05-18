Studio Khara Toasts Its 20th Birthday with Original Rei Art

Studio Khara posted an original illustration by board director (and anime director) Kazuya Tsurumaki for the anime studio's 20th anniversary on Sunday. The illustration features Evangelion character Rei Ayanami with a well-deserved drink and the caption “20th Anniversary.” (20 is the legal age for drinking in Japan.)

Image via www.khara.co.jp ©カラー

Along with the new art, Studio Khara posted a message by its founder and president (and a legendary anime director in his own right), Hideaki Anno . Anno noted, “What began as a company with just the president, one employee, and one advisor in a small office in a multi-tenant building in Nishi-Shinjuku has grown into a company that owns its own studio, has produced numerous works, and continues to create new ones to this day,” he continues. Anno finishes his statement thanking fans and supporters saying, “We will continue working hard towards our 25th and 30th anniversaries.”

Studio Khara was established by Anno on May 17, 2006. Since its creation the studio has produced Evangelion : 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion : 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance , Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , among others. The studio is currently working on an untitled Space Battleship Yamato film and new Evangelion project.