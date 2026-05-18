News
Manga Mavericks Licenses 'Tie Me Up, Stare Me Down' Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga Mavericks Books announced on Monday that it has licensed Zawayuki Taki's Tie me up, Stare me down (Shibatte Mitsumete) manga, and it will release it physically and digitally as a single 3-in-1 omnibus volume in May 2027.
The company describes the story:
To be free, you must first be tied down and stare into your captor's eyes…
Sawada finds himself crushed by the responsibilities and expectations that come with being in charge of the sales and marketing department of a grocery store chain. One night, when looking for a place to drink and relax, he spots a sign for a “Fetish Bar." Upon opening the doors to this bar, he's greeted by the sight of women in bondage! When Nana, the queen of the bar, gives him “special” care, Sawada experiences a sense of liberation and pleasure he never thought possible.
The world of dominating and being dominated unfurls at the sound of a whip and the sensation of a rope tightening.
Manga Mavericks Books also shared a message from original creator Taki:
Taki debuted the manga in Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch magazine in March 2024, and ended it in May 2025. Shinchosha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in Japan in July 2025.
Source: Press release