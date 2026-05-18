Manga Mavericks Licenses 'Tie Me Up, Stare Me Down' Manga

Manga Mavericks Books announced on Monday that it has licensed Zawayuki Taki's Tie me up, Stare me down ( Shibatte Mitsumete ) manga, and it will release it physically and digitally as a single 3-in-1 omnibus volume in May 2027.

The company describes the story:

Sawada finds himself crushed by the responsibilities and expectations that come with being in charge of the sales and marketing department of a grocery store chain. One night, when looking for a place to drink and relax, he spots a sign for a “Fetish Bar." Upon opening the doors to this bar, he's greeted by the sight of women in bondage! When Nana, the queen of the bar, gives him “special” care, Sawada experiences a sense of liberation and pleasure he never thought possible.

The world of dominating and being dominated unfurls at the sound of a whip and the sensation of a rope tightening.