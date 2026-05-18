CyberAgent Establishes Canvas Kyoto Creative Hub

Canvas Kyoto opens in June to foster new creators in anime/game production

Image via CyberAgent © CyberAgent, Inc.

Media advertising companyannounced on Friday that it is establishing Canvas Kyoto, a new creative hub, in Kyoto in June. Canvas Kyoto aims to foster new creators and broaden the pool involved with the anime and game production, especially in Japan'sregion which includes Kyoto. The company also wishes to establish a sustainable medium-long term production ecosystem.

Canvas Kyoto is implementing a paid training program for young creators who aspire to work in anime and game production. The company will help teach practical skills to the new creators. There will also be opportunities to participate in real production projects, receive guidance from professional mentors, and pursue career paths available for participants who would like to work full-time at CyberAgent .

Cygames Pictures became a consolidated subsidiary of CyberAgent on February 27. Cygames Pictures was previously a subsidiary of CyberAgent 's subsidiary Cygames . Cygames Pictures changed its name to Cypic on April 6.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Rage of Bahamut , and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016. The company has worked on anime productions inspired by its games including Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , and Granblue Fantasy the Animation .

In April 2024, CyberAgent created in-house guidelines for its creators for using generative AI/large language models for images, aimed at avoiding violations of copyright law and highlighting that current generative AI cannot produce a usable end product as-is. Cygames founded its Cygames AI Studio in December.

CyberAgent established its AI Lab group in 2016, and it debuted its first large language model based on Japanese in May 2023. The company established an AI-focused business unit focused on game development named "Game AI Lab" in October 2023, as well as the "Animation AI Lab" business unit for animation production in the same month.

Sources: CyberAgent, Gamer