I Don't Know Which Is Love Yuri Harem Manga Ends With 8th Volume

Manga author Tamamushi Oku announced on Monday that their I Don't Know Which Is Love ( Dore ga Koi ka ga Wakaranai ) yuri manga will end in its eighth compiled book volume. Oku also revealed the cover art for the manga's upcoming seventh volume, which will ship on May 27.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

With high school graduation approaching, Mei Soraike tries to confess her love to the best friend she has long harbored a secret crush for…only to have her hopes crushed instead. But a little heartbreak is fine—because she'll absolutely, definitely, without a doubt get a girlfriend in college! Just as Mei sets her resolve, potential prospects start sidling up to her one by one…?!

Oku launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Cune magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in April 2022, and the sixth volume in September 2025.

Yen Press also published Oku's Cheerful Amnesia , Éclair Blanche , and Whenever Our Eyes Meet... yuri manga titles.

Source: Tamamushi Oku 's X/Twitter account

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