Zoku Thermae Romae Manga Resumes Serialization

Series returns from 8-month break

Image via Amazon Japan © Mari Yamazaki, Shueisha

Mari Yamazaki 's Thermae Romae sequel manga Zoku Thermae Romae ( Thermae Romae Redux ) resumed serialization with a new chapter on Monday on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform.

The series entered a hiatus after chapter 13 on September 2.

The series returned in July 2024, after taking a previous break in April 2024.

Yamazaki launched the manga in February 2024 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service, and Shueisha published the second compiled volume in March 2025. In the manga, Lucius is now nearing 60 years old, but he still travels back and forth in time between ancient Rome and modern-day Japan.

The original manga inspired a new anime titled Thermae Romae Novae , which debuted on Netflix in March 2022. Netflix describes the story of the manga and anime:

Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.

Yamazaki launched the original essay manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine in 2008, and ended it in March 2013. The manga inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, Comic Natalie

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