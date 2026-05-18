'You, Fireworks, and Our Promise' Anime Film's Trailer Unveils More Cast & Staff, Theme Song

The staff for the anime film of Kaori Mado 's You, Fireworks, and Our Promise ( Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to or Kimi-Hana for short) novel series presented its full trailer and a key visual on Tuesday. The trailer announces more cast and staff members, and it also announces and previews the theme song "Kienai Hanabi" (Eternal Fireworks) by the idol group timelesz .

Rie Takahashi plays the "mysterious girl" Haru.

Image via Comic Natalie © 映画「君と花火と約束と」製作委員会

Natsuko Yokosawa plays Makoto's mother Yukari Natsume.

Image via Comic Natalie © 映画「君と花火と約束と」製作委員会

The newly announced staff members include Toshiharu Mizutani as art director, Shiho Kuriki as color key artist, Shinji Saitō as compositing director of photography, Takeshi Takadera as sound director, and Arisa Okehazama as musical composer.

The coming-of-age romance is set during the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Show, one of Japan's three major fireworks shows that draws several hundred thousand visitors to Niigata Prefecture every year. What connects Makoto (a Tokyo high school boy without social skills or self-confidence) and Aki (a popular high school girl and class president with beauty and talent) is a drawing of a fireworks display. At the mercy of the drawing's mystery and fate itself, the two have to make a choice in a limited amount of time.

Shōri Satō of the idol group timelesz plays the protagonist Makoto Natsume, and actress Nanoka Hara ( Suzume , live-action Oshi no Ko , Mieruko-chan ) plays the heroine Aki Hayama.

Kei Suzuki ( City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust assistant director, Tower of God: Return of the Prince ) is directing the film at Synergy SP and The Answer Studio , and Kōhei Mori wrote the screenplay. Yūji Watanabe (Flag guest character designer, animation director) designed the characters, Michihiko Umezawa ( The Dangers in My Heart , A Couple of Cuckoos ) planned and produced the project with Shinei Animation . The other staff members include:

The film will open in theaters on July 17.

The 79th Cannes International Film Festival previewed the film as part of the "Tokyo International Film Festival's Goes to Cannes" event on May 15.

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint published the novel with illustrations by Akamoku ( The Girl Who Wants to Be a Hero and the Girl Who Ought to Be a Hero ) on December 18, 2025.

The film is receiving a manga adaptation.

Sources: You, Fireworks, and Our Promise film's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie