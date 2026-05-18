PlayStation Plus Service Raises Prices for New Customers in Select Regions

Prices rise to US$10.99 for 1-month, US$27.99 for 3-month Essential Tiers on Wednesday

Image via Wikipedia © 2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Sony announced on the official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the PlayStation console on Monday that it is increasing the monthly subscription price of its PlayStation Plus online gaming subscription service for new customers in select regions beginning on Wednesday. The price change will not affect current subscribers outside of Turkey and India.

The company is raising the "Essential Tier" price of its monthly subscription from US$9.99 to US$10.99 and the 3-month subscription price from US$24.99 to US$27.99 due to "ongoing market conditions."

Sony ncreased the price of its annual subscriptions for the PlayStation Plus online gaming subscription service across all regions in 2023.

PlayStation Plus is required for many online multiplayer games, and the service also offers several free games each month. PlayStation Plus Essential gives subscribers access to online multiplayer games, two free games a month (curated by SIE), and cloud storage for saves. The Extra tier has everything from Essential, but also includes access to a back catalog of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. The Premium tier has everything from Essential and Extra, but also includes a back catalog of PlayStation 3 games, and access to a select catalog of PlayStation , PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games, as well as playing games via streaming through compatible devices, and time-limited trials on some games.

Sony raised the price of its PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, as well as its PlayStation Portal peripheral, beginning on April 2, due to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

Last August, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) raised the price of the PS5 in the U.S. from US$499.99 to US$549.99, the PS5 Digital Edition from US$449.99 to US$499.99, and the PS5 Pro from US$699.99 to US$749.99 due to "a challenging economic environment.