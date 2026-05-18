Final Fantasy XI MMORPG Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Animated Short

Relive the 1st MMO Final Fantasy game in animated form!

The Final Fantasy franchise celebrated the 24th anniversary of the series' first MMORPG, Final Fantasy XI with a new animated short. The game's official X (formerly Twitter ) account previewed the animated short on Friday with the caption, “Celebrating 24 years of FFXI!” Animation filmmaker Wakaboku created the short, titled "Our Adventure Never Ends."

The one-minute video features music by Square Enix composer Naoshi Mizuta and follows a party of Final Fantasy XI players as they explore the world of Vana'diel and battle monsters. The video also highlights the races and the jobs seen within the game.

Final Fantasy XI debuted on May 16, 2002, for PlayStation 2. The game later got releases for PC in November 2002 and Xbox 360 in April 2006. Since Final Fantasy XI's release, the game has had five major expansions. The latest expansion, "Seekers of Adoulin," launched in 2013. The latest story "The Voracious Resurgence" debuted in 2020, and its final chapter launched in May 2023.

The series' second MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV launched for PC in September 2010. The latest expansion "Dawntrail," which launched in July 2024, feautres an Alliance Raid series based on Final Fantasy XI .