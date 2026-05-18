Tubi TV Licenses Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Anime by OLM

Tubi TV announced on Monday that it has licensed Yokoso Scooby-Doo!, a new anime in the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise . Warner Bros. Animation is producing the anime, with OLM ( Pokémon ) animating the project. Itsurō Kawasaki ( Baban Baban Ban Vampire , Cardfight!! Vanguard 2018, The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil ) is directing the series, and Francisco Paredes is its co-producer.

Image via Animation Magazine © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Frank Welker voices Scooby-Doo, and Matthew Lillard voices Shaggy.

Tubi TV describes the story:

While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby's uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends — magical girl Yume and gadget whiz Takumi — the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos.

Warner Bros. Animation previously announced a series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2024 with the title Go-Go Mystery Machine , then slated to air on Cartoon Network . The series has a similar premise, and the below promotional poster visual.

Image via Animation World Network © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. announced at an event in Brazil in November 2025 that it is producing Scooby-Doo! Gokko , which it described as a short anime premiering in 2027. The shorts will be based on the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise , and will center on the characters Scooby and Shaggy. Warner Bros. has not confirmed which studio is animating Scooby-Doo! Gokko .

Scooby-Doo! Gokko is similar to Warner Bros. Japan 's Tom & Jerry Gokko short anime based on the Tom & Jerry franchise . Warner Bros. Japan premiered the anime in November 2022, and currently releases one short episode a month. Japan-based Fanworks ( Aggretsuko ) is in charge of animation production, and Studio Nanahoshi ( Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~ , Freedom ) is credited for animation production assistance.

Sources: Animation Magazine (Mercedes Milligan), Deadline (Rosy Cordero)