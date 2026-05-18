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Tubi TV Licenses Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Anime by OLM
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tubi TV announced on Monday that it has licensed Yokoso Scooby-Doo!, a new anime in the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise. Warner Bros. Animation is producing the anime, with OLM (Pokémon) animating the project. Itsurō Kawasaki (Baban Baban Ban Vampire, Cardfight!! Vanguard 2018, The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil) is directing the series, and Francisco Paredes is its co-producer.
Frank Welker voices Scooby-Doo, and Matthew Lillard voices Shaggy.
Tubi TV describes the story:
While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy unwittingly unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country. With the help of Scooby's uncle, Daisuke-Doo, along with new friends — magical girl Yume and gadget whiz Takumi — the group embarks on an all-new mystery filled with monster chasing and fun chaos.
Warner Bros. Animation previously announced a series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2024 with the title Go-Go Mystery Machine, then slated to air on Cartoon Network. The series has a similar premise, and the below promotional poster visual.
Warner Bros. announced at an event in Brazil in November 2025 that it is producing Scooby-Doo! Gokko, which it described as a short anime premiering in 2027. The shorts will be based on the Scooby-Doo mystery comedy franchise, and will center on the characters Scooby and Shaggy. Warner Bros. has not confirmed which studio is animating Scooby-Doo! Gokko.
Scooby-Doo! Gokko is similar to Warner Bros. Japan's Tom & Jerry Gokko short anime based on the Tom & Jerry franchise. Warner Bros. Japan premiered the anime in November 2022, and currently releases one short episode a month. Japan-based Fanworks (Aggretsuko) is in charge of animation production, and Studio Nanahoshi (Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~, Freedom) is credited for animation production assistance.
Sources: Animation Magazine (Mercedes Milligan), Deadline (Rosy Cordero)