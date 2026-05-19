Voice Actor Tom Kane Dies

Image via Galactic Productions' Facebook page

Talent agency Galactic Productions revealed on Monday thatTom Kane died due to stroke complications at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 64.

Kane had suffered a stroke in November 2020, which damaged his ability to speak or write. He retired from voice acting after his stroke.

Kane voiced Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls animated series, though he did not voice the characters in the anime. He also played Yoda and the narrator in the Star Wars : The Clone Wars animated series. Kane voiced Magneto in several Marvel projects including the Marvel vs. CAPCOM 3: Fate of Two Worlds game. He played Ondore in the Final Fantasy XII game and Antourion in the Resonance of Fate game. He was also an announcer for theme park attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as well as for the Academy Awards.