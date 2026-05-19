How would you rate episode 1162 of

One Piece (TV 2026) ?

Episode 1162 of One Piece is in no hurry to get to its one big event - but boy howdy what an event it is.

The pace for the first, oh, 75% of the episode, give or take, is not in any rush. I wish I could say there was a lot of necessary exposition or revealing character moments that were filling the space. Sadly, I don't think there's a lot of value in the majority of the runtime here. If you're looking for massive lore drops, you won't find many. If you're looking for novel character nuances or newly discovered personal revelations, there's not much of that either. Two parties of vikings link up and exchange some words while Nami and Chopper run from the big weirdo perv-giant, and there's not a whole lot else to work with.

That's not to say the runtime is totally wasted. We do get the very wonderful imagery of the Viking longships travelling across the rainbows. It's a simple, wonderful image that is not unique to One Piece , yet it is still just as effective. Boy, the Scandinavians were really onto something when they conjured up the idea of the Bifrost as a means of mystical conveyance, and it's just as delightful here as it is in other tales. There's also the big comedic beat where the giant Road gets pummeled by a double-whammy strike from behind. It may not be award-winning visuals or anything, but a nice triple take on a funny face is worth a laugh or three in my book, and it breaks up the otherwise simple proceedings.

The real winner is the final reveal of the Elbaph village and the crew's reactions. Suddenly, the visual fidelity is through the roof compared to the more workman-like earlier scenes, and we get a gorgeous backdrop, a detailed look at the tree, and terrific close-ups on the crew's faces. There's an emotional flashback, too, where Luffy and Usopp (him in particular) reflect on that promise all those years ago that they would come to the land of the giant warriors. To see our lovable goofs make good on the dreams of their younger selves - promises they made literal real life decades ago - is something truly special. Usopp's big, tearful expression really says it all. This journey has always been about the One Piece , but we should always take time to reflect on the other things this journey has been about: courage, dedication, and achieving the impossible by being bold enough to try.

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One Piece is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.