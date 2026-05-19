3rd Mononoke Film Streams Special Trailer

Twin Engine revealed on Tuesday a special trailer for Gekijōban Mononoke Dai-San-Shō: Hebigami ( Mononoke the Movie: Chapter 3: Snake God ), the third installment of the Mononoke franchise 's film trilogy. The special trailer features clips from the previous two films, and new clips from the third film depicting Mononoke 's unique horror.

Twin Engine describes the third film's story:

After two major incidents involving Mononoke —a deadly battle between a medicine seller ( Hiroshi Kamiya ) wielding a demon-slaying sword and a Karakasa umbrella, and the subsequent showdown with the Fire Rat—it seemed as though peace had finally arrived in the inner palace. However, the medicine seller still sensed a lingering presence of "something" and remained vigilant. Meanwhile, Empress Sachiko (Tanezaki Atsumi), the wife of the ruling emperor (Irino Miyu), is blessed with a long-awaited baby boy, but her joy is short-lived as she passes away despite the hopes and prayers of those around her.

Hoping to change her formal marital relationship with the emperor by giving birth to an heir, Sachiko finds herself at rock bottom and becomes embroiled in a terrifying plot that threatens to overturn the very existence of the Ooku. Her regret at not being rewarded for her irreparable sacrifice and her anger with nowhere to go soon begin to turn into resentment. Mizorogi Hokuto (Tsuda Kenjiro), a priest of the Ooku's faith, "Omizu-sama," watches events unfold with a solemn expression. At the same time, unnatural earth tremors (earthquakes) occur frequently within the Ooku. A mysterious incident begins with the creepy movement of a gigantic, crawling creature and the falling of triangular scales. This is followed by a mysterious incident in which a maid is twisted, crushed, and strangled to death. A medicine seller rushes to the scene, only to be confronted by a giant snake-shaped Mononoke called the Snake God. After a standoff, the seller manages to repel the monster with a talisman, but he must discover its three characteristics—form, truth, and reason—before he can remove the demon-slaying sword and slay the Snake God. Where does the Snake God come from? Why has it become so angered that it threatens to consume the Ooku? And why has it now reared its head and begun to move? The roots of these questions lie hidden 150 years ago, in the true story of the birth of the Ooku.