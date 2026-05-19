Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity Anime Presents Main Trailer

Anime's first 3 episodes play in advance in U.S. theaters on June 25-29

The staff for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity , the fourth and final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, presented the anime's main trailer on Tuesday.





and Fathom Entertainment will screen in advance the anime's first three episodes in U.S. theaters on June 25-29. The episodes will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English, and will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with creator, chief series director, and series director

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict premiered in October 2024 and concluded in a one-hour final episode in December that same year.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.