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You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! Manga Ends in 3 Chapters
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kodansha's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Hero, your average high school boy, has a problem: Shio and Akari, his two female childhood friends, go to the same school as him, and they're way too cute! He's certain they don't see him as more than a friend, though, and would be mortified if they learned how he feels. Meanwhile, the girls have their own secrets... Enjoy a sweet and vexing love triangle as longtime friends struggle to be more honest with each other!
Misu launched the manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on May 8.
The manga's anime adaptation premiered on January 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Source: You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! manga's X/Twitter account