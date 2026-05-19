TBS Reports 524 Million Yen Loss in Anime Division

Company also reports 80.8% increase in revenue

Image via Biz Integral © TBS

Tokyo Broadcasting System ( TBS ) Holdings announced on Thursday in its financial report for the fiscal year ending in March an 80.8% increase in revenue in its anime division to 3.198 billion yen (about US$20.1 million). The company also reported an overall gross loss of 524 million yen (about US$3.29 million) despite the increase in revenue.

The company cited increased productions costs for animated projects for the loss and credited overseas distribution of the Dream Animals: The Movie film for the increased revenue.

TBS ' Sand B anime planning and development company acquired a 51% controlling stake in 3D CG anime studio Xenotoon in early May, turning the studio into a subsidiary company of Sand B.

TBS and Sand B plan to merge Xenotoon with TBS ' anime studio Seven Arcs sometime in mid-2027.

TBS acquired the anime studio Seven Arcs in December 2017. The studio is best known for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise. Seven Arcs is currently producing the latest entry in that franchise, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance , which will premiere on July 4.

Tokyo Broadcasting System ( TBS ) Holdings, the parent company of the Japanese television network TBS , established the Sand B (earlier tentatively named CIP) in May 2025. The company is focused on planning, developing, and producing animation. TBS invested 30 billion yen (about US$207 million) to establish the company with goals to maximize revenue and accelerate global expansion through collaboration with Mainichi Broadcasting System ( MBS ). Kazuhiko Akatsu is the representative of the company.

Source: Gamebiz via Yaraon!