GKIDS Streams 4K Remaster Tekkonkinkreet Anime Film's English Dub Trailer

Film screens in North America on May 31-June 1

GKIDS streamed an English dub trailer on Tuesday for its new 4K remaster of the anime film of Taiyo Matsumoto 's Tekkonkinkreet manga.

The company will screen a new 4K remaster of the film for its 20th anniversary on May 31-June 1 in North America. Tickets are available now

Tekkonkinkreet centers on two orphans named Black and White, living in Treasure Town, a slum-like town that is overrun by rampant crime. A Yakuza boss named Snake is aiming to demolish Treasure Town to build a theme park, but Black interferes with their operations.

The anime film debuted in 2006. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film. Michael Arias directed the film at Studio 4°C .

Matsumoto serialized the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine from 1993 to 1994. Viz Media published the manga in North America.

The series inspired a stage play in Tokyo in November 2018.