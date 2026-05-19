News
Pokémon Anime Short About Postal Service Dragonite Streams in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming on Tuesday "Pokémon: Dragonite and the Special Delivery" ("Kairyū to Yūbinya-san," or Dragonite and the Mailman), an anime short in the Pokémon franchise, with an English dub.
The anime debuted in Japanese on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on February 27 (Pokémon Day), 2025. CoMix Wave Films (Makoto Shinkai's films) produced the anime. Riko Fukumoto stars as Hana.
The anime centers on Hana, a girl who admires a Dragonite who serves as a postal worker. One day, Hana receives a letter addressed to no one, and sets out to find the sender alongside her trusty Fuecoco, going out into town. She finds the sender is a boy named Rio, who apparently intended to send the letter to his father, who is working abroad in the Kanto region. But as the father's birthday is quickly approaching, it seems like he will not be able to receive the letter in time.
Taku Kimura (Star Wars: Visions "Tattooine Rhapsody," Osana Najimi no Carbou) directed and storyboarded the anime. Kentarō Nana wrote and supervised the script. Asuka Dokai (Snorunt's Summer Vacation) designed the characters, and Maho Aoki (Astro Note) designed those characters for animation, as well as served as animation director. Tasuku Watanabe was the art director. Evan Call (Violet Evergarden, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, My Happy Marriage) composed the anime's music, and also composed the theme song "Kami Hikōki" (Paper Airplane), with vocals by yorushika vocalist suis.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history