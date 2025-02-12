Riko Fukumoto Stars in New Pokémon Anime About Postal Service Dragonite

Image via Comic Natalie © 2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. ポケットモンスター・ポケモン・Pokémon は任天堂・クリーチャーズ・ゲームフリークの登録商標。

The staff for(Dragonite and the Mailman), a new anime in the, announced on Thursday thatwill star as Hana.

The anime will debut on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on February 27 (Pokémon Day). CoMix Wave Films ( Makoto Shinkai 's films) is producing the anime.

Taku Kimura ( Star Wars: Visions "Tattooine Rhapsody," Osana Najimi no Carbou ) is directing and storyboarding the anime. Kentarō Nana is writing and supervising the script. Asuka Dokai ( Snorunt's Summer Vacation ) designed the characters, and Maho Aoki ( Astro Note ) is designing those characters for animation, as well as serving as animation director. Tasuku Watanabe is the art director. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , My Happy Marriage ) is composing the anime's music, and is also composing the theme song "Kami Hikōki" (Paper Airplane), with vocals by yorushika vocalist suis .

The anime centers on Hana, a girl who admires a Dragonite who serves as a postal worker. One day, Hana receives a letter addressed to no one, and sets out to find the sender alongside her trusty Fuecoco, going out into town. She finds the sender is a boy named Rio, who apparently intended to send the letter to his father, who is working abroad in the Kanto region. But as the father's birthday is quickly approaching, it seems like he will not be able to receive the letter in time.

Source: Comic Natalie