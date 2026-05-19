Inklore Reveals English Print Cover for 1st Volume of Eleceed Webtoon

Publisher will release 1st volume on January 19, 2027

Image courtesy of Inklore

Inklore has revealed the first English-language print cover for global webtoon hit ELECEED , marking another step in the series' expansion beyond digital platforms, along with its upcoming anime adaptation.

Publisher Inklore will release ELECEED , Vol. 1 on January 19, 2027, bringing the action-fantasy series by Jeho Son and ZHENA to English-language print audiences for the first time. The franchise has surpassed 1.4 billion views worldwide.

The milestone comes as ELECEED is also being adapted into an anime, further accelerating its cross-media expansion. Creator Jeho Son previously stated when the anime was announced in June 2025 that the adaptation “feels like a dream” and credited fans for making it possible. Artist ZHENA had released a celebratory illustration expressing excitement over the news last June.

Hiroshi Nishikiori is directing the anime at DandeLion Animation Studio . Yousuke Kuroda is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Minami Sakura is the character designer. The anime is slated to debut this year.

Originally debuting in 2018, ELECEED follows Jiwoo, a kind-hearted boy with super speed, and Kayden, a powerful awakened being forced into the body of a cat. Blending high-energy action with humor and character-driven storytelling, the series has remained a top performer on NAVER WEBTOON across multiple regions and languages.

Son is also known for the Noblesse series.

Source: E-mail correspondence