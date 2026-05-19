Keiko Suenobu's Ochitara Owari Manga Gets Live-Action Series

The Chukyo TV channel announced a live-action television series adaptation of Keiko Suenobu 's Ochitara Owari manga on Wednesday. The series will premiere in the "Suiyō Platinight" (Wednesday Platinum Night) timeslot on Chukyo TV , NTV , and their affiliated channels nationwide on July 1.

Former AKB-48 group member Mariko Shinoda ( Terra Formars , Kaiji : Final Game) stars as Kumiko Mamiya.

Television program announcer Misato Ugaki stars as Asumi Tsukishima.

Taeko Asano (live-action Marmalade Boy , More Than Words) is writing the scripts.

The story follows the difficult relationships of housewife Asumi Tsukishima, who, after five years of married life, has achieved her dream of moving into a new high-rise apartment building with her family of three. She makes friends with mothers of her daughter's friends, but also living there is Asumi's old classmate Kumiko Mamiya.

The manga debuted in Be Love in June 2019. Suenobu ended the series in September 2023. Kodansha shipped the tenth and final volume in October 2023.

Suenobu launched the Addict manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine on April 1.

Suenobu launched the Life 2: Giver/Taker manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and ended it in October 2018. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a live-action show adaptation in January.

The 20-volume Life manga ran in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine from 2002-2009, and it won the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōjo category in 2006. Tokyopop published nine volumes of the series before it shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2007.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed both Life and Life 2: Giver/Taker .

Vertical published all six volumes of Suenobu's Limit manga in 2012-2013. Limit also received a live-action television series in 2013.