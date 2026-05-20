Tomo Nagawa's 'Would you like to be a tanuki?' Manga Gets TV Anime

Japanese publisher Ichjinsha announced on Wednesday that Tomo Nagawa 's Would you like to be a tanuki? ( Omae, Tanuki ni Narane--ka? ) manga is inspiring a television anime. The staff unveiled a teaser video and visual for the anime.

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Image courtesy of Happinet ©奈川トモ・一迅社／おまタヌ製作委員会

Nagawa also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©奈川トモ・一迅社／おまタヌ製作委員会

Jun Kamiya ( Kingdom season 1, Hikaru no Go , Let's Make a Mug Too ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation , and Masaki Wachi ( Kingdom season 1 and 2) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Cocoro Takemoto ( Genbanojō , Hakushon Daimaō 2020 ) is designing the characters. Minako Seki ( Kingdom season 1 and 2) is composing the music.

The manga centers on the mythical tanuki creature Koganemaru, who seeks out humans troubled by life, and asks them if they want to try becoming a tanuki, and in the process rediscover what is important in their own lives.

Nagawa launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Pool digital manga magazine in April 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in October 2025, and will publish the 10th volume on May 25.

Source: Press release