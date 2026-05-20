2026 Crayon Shin-chan Film Adds 7 Cast Members

The official website for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Kikikaikai! Ora no Yōkai Bake-shon ( Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Super Strange! My Yōkai Monster Vacation), the 33rd 2D anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, announced seven more cast members for the film on Wednesday. The cast members are (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Yūki Kaji as Hyakuemon, a smart and mysteriious yokai

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Aya Endō as Mameta, a tanuki who helps Shinnosuke, and starts becoming interested in humans

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Hiro Shimono as Karakura, an umbrella yokai who is wary of humans

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Inori Minase as Pinko, a powerful but kind amabie yokai

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Shunsuke Sakuya as Kumada no Osa, the head of the yokai land and the Naka Yōkaijō government

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Mikako Komatsu as Tsuchiko, a yokai who yearns for Hyakuemon

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Setsuji Satō as Kapparapa Taichō, the head of an organization that keeps the peace in the yokai land

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Image via Crayon Shin-chan's X/Twitter account ©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2026

The film will center on "the land of yōkai." The Nohara family go to Hiroshi's hometown of Akita to attend a famous fireworks festival during the summer. However, an incident causes yōkai to escape from their land and will wreak havoc in Akita, and in other areas throughout Japan. The Nohara family then go to the land of yōkai, and find themselves in a mysterious yet nostalgic world, where they go on an unpredictable adventure.

Sairi Itō stars in the film as Yako, a nine-tailed fox yōkai. Sakamoto of the comedy duo Mayurika plays the Squid Yōkai, first base player of the Edomae Sushies baseball team, which challenged Shin-chan and his friends to a baseball game.

Cast members include Yumiko Kobayashi , Miki Narahashi , Toshiyuki Morikawa , and Satomi Koorogi .

Masaki Watanabe ( Battle Spirits: Heroes , Sakamoto Days ) is directing the film. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise , PriPara ) is penning the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK Emotions , and Futabasha are producing the film, and TOHO is distributing.

The 33rd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series will open in Japan on July 31.

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers ( Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers), the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, opened in Japan on August 8, 2025. The film sold 363,000 tickets and earned 450,283,700 yen (about US$3.07 million) in its first three days, and sold 516,000 tickets to earn 633 million yen (about US$4.33 million) in its first four days, which included that Monday (August 11 was the Mountain Day holiday in Japan). The film is the 32nd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.

Crayon Shin-chan premiered in April 1992, and is currently airing every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. JST on TV Asahi .

The television anime of Yōichi Tsukahara 's Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi ( Style of Hiroshi Nohara's LUNCH ) spinoff manga of Crayon Shin-chan premiered on TV Asahi on October 3.