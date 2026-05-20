Home Made Kazoku Hip Hop Group to Return After 10-Year Hiatus

Japanese hip-hop group Home Made Kazoku announced on their official website on Tuesday that the group will return to making music. The announcement noted that the group remains under their old label Ki/oon Music , under Sony Music Labels .

10年ぶりに再始動。

HOME MADE "大"家族はじめます。

SONY Ki/oon Musicより再デビュー決定。



2026年5月19日 HOME MADE 家族 pic.twitter.com/rbu0WERySw — HOME MADE 家族 (@HMKU_Official) May 19, 2026

The group went on a hiatus after "The Last Live" concert on December 29, 2016. Before formally announcing their return, they made a surprise announcement on April 19 of their planned appearances in various music festival this summer, starting with the "Kariya Urban Fes. 2026 To the Max" festival on May 31.

Home Made Kazoku is composed of vocalists Micro and KURO along with DJ U-ICHI , who are all the same age. Micro and KURO both lived in the United States; Micro grew up in Kentucky, while KURO lived in Chicago until he was 12. The group formed in 2004 after the members met during college in Aichi Prefecture and made their debut under a major label in May 19 of that year.

The group has since performed theme songs for Bleach , Eureka Seven , Naruto Shippūden , and Naruto Shippūden the Movie: Bonds . The band released their first three albums independently from 2001 to 2004, before signing on to Ki/oon Records Inc. (now Ki/oon Music ) and releasing the rest of their singles and albums through the label. The band released 11th album, Laughin' Road , in February 2015.