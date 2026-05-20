Perfect Addiction 'Light Anime' Unveils Main Cast & Staff, July Debut

The official website for the "light anime" adaptation of Kaoruko Miyama 's Perfect Addiction boys-love manga opened on Wednesday and unveiled the anime's key visual, main cast and staff members, and July premiere on the tvk channel.

The anime stars Yōhei Azakami as Akihito Kuji (left in image above), and Sōma Saitō as Sae Takatsuki.

Akashi Uozomi is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio , and Izumi Tezuka ( I Want to Live a Long Life to Dote on My Favorite Stepbrother ) is in charge of series scripts. Yayoi Tateishi ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer ) is the sound director, and Midori Narikiyo ( Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra ) is composing the music. Kazuya Takahashi is the production supervisor.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the Perfect Addiction manga , and describes the series:

Akihito is a college student obsessed with looks and sex, but he can't stand the handsome-yet-aloof Sae. Things come to a head when Akihito is shot down at a singles mixer by a girl who's set her romantic sights on Sae. Furious, he follows Sae to the hotel district where he learns Sae's secret: he's gay, and a bottom. Sae confesses he's been having trouble feeling pleasure from sex. Breaking through Sae's mental barriers is exactly the lovemaking challenge Akihito needed. It awakens something in them both. Will they ever be able to control themselves again?

The light anime is the second project in the new boys-love label BALLOON, which IMAGICA Infos launched with Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), CYBIRD , and BLUE RIGHTS last year.

The first project was the light anime adaptation of Tenma Asahi 's Saioshi no Gikei o Mederu Tame, Nagaikishimasu! (In Order to Love My Most Beloved Brother-In-Law, I'll Live a Long Life!) light novel series. The light anime premiered on January 3.

DNP spearheaded the concept of "light anime" to create animation at a lower cost on a more "timely" schedule compared to the traditional animation production workflow. The BALLOON label aims to produce four new titles in the 2026 fiscal year, with a goal of establishing a workflow capable of producing 10 or more projects a year by 2028.

The manga launched in Kaiohsha 's Gush online magazine in April 2022. Kaiohsha published the fourth volume on March 10. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation (including digital sales).

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the second compiled book volume in English on July 21.