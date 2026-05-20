Hell Mode Anime Season 2 Announces 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of writer Hamuo and illustrator Mo 's Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) light novel series announced four new cast members for its second season on Wednesday. The newly announced cast members are:

Reiji Kawashima as Keel, a boy with strong attachment to money

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Kiyono Yasuno as Sophialohne, the princess of an Elven kingdom

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Hikaru Midorikawa as Volmaar, Sophialohne's guard

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Miyu Tomita as Meruru, a dwarf with a one-in-a-million prowess in military leadership

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Image via Hell Mode anime's website © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

The anime's second season will premiere in July.

The anime's staff previously announced that Takahiro Sakurai will join the new season as Helmios.

The anime's first season debuted on television on January 9 at 25:05 (effectively January 10 at 1:05 a.m.), before airing later that night on MBS . The anime then aired on BS NTV on January 11 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime debuted on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 9 at 25:35 (effectively January 10 at 1:35 a.m.). The anime then debuted streaming on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 12. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , The Great Cleric ) directed the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Daishiro Tanimura ( Magical Destroyers ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsushima ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) designed the characters. Misaki Tsuchida , Moyu Kanazaki , Junko Nakajima , Kanade Sakuma , Reiko Abe , Kaho Sawada , BeauDamian , and Tsugumi Tanaka all composed the music.

The band Atarayo performed the first season opening theme song "Haku," and singer Kaya performed the ending theme song "Sanctuary."

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020.

Tetta launched the ongoing manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020.