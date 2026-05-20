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RetroCrush Streams Medabots Anime on FAST Channel on June 7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Cineverse has also released the Spider Riders anime and the following animated television series based on games through a partnership with Wildbrain:
- Super Mario Bros. Super Show
- Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3
- Super Mario World
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic Underground
- Legend of Zelda
The first Medabots (Medarot) game inspired a television anime series by Bee Train in 1999, and a sequel series titled Medarot Damashii (Medabots Spirits) in 2000. ADV licensed the series in North America, and Nelvana produced a dub for the first series. The dub aired on the Fox Kids network in 2001 before moving to ABC Family. Medabots Spirits then aired on ABC Family in 2003.
RetroCrush previously added the Medabots anime to its streaming service in August 2020.
RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.
Cinedigm acquired Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush, AsianCrush, and Midnight Pulp streaming services, in January 2022.
Source: Press release
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