RetroCrush Streams Medabots Anime on FAST Channel on June 7

Image courtesy of RetroCrush © 1997 Imagineer ©NAS/KODANSHA, TV Tokyo

RetroCrush

Medabots

Cineverse'sstreaming service announced on Tuesday that theanime will begin streaming on theFAST channel every Saturday and Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. EDT on June 7. The company is streamingandthrough a partnership with

Cineverse has also released the Spider Riders anime and the following animated television series based on games through a partnership with Wildbrain:

Super Mario Bros. Super Show

Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3

Super Mario World

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic Underground

Legend of Zelda

The first Medabots ( Medarot ) game inspired a television anime series by Bee Train in 1999, and a sequel series titled Medarot Damashii ( Medabots Spirits ) in 2000. ADV licensed the series in North America, and Nelvana produced a dub for the first series. The dub aired on the Fox Kids network in 2001 before moving to ABC Family . Medabots Spirits then aired on ABC Family in 2003.

RetroCrush previously added the Medabots anime to its streaming service in August 2020.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku , Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Cinedigm acquired Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush , AsianCrush , and Midnight Pulp streaming services, in January 2022.

Source: Press release