Nikkei Announces New Entertainment & Content Stock Index

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Nikkei

will begin calculating and publishing the newEntertainment and Content Stock Index on June 18. The new index focuses on entertainment companies in order to accurately capture investment trends in the industry.

The index comprises 20 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within the entertainment and content industry - such as games, animation, characters, publishing, and toys - with the largest market capitalization.

The list includes (in order of market capitalization, starting with the largest): Sony Group , Nintendo , Bandai Namco Holdings , Konami Group, CAPCOM , Nexon , Sanrio , TOHO , Sega Sammy Holdings , Koei Tecmo Holdings, Toei Animation , Square Enix Holdings, Kadokawa , DeNA , Takara Tomy , Toei , GungHo Online Entertainment , Shochiku , COLOPL , and GREE .

Source: Animation Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo )





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.