So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? Anime Unveils 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of writer Nazuna Miki and artist Tsukasa Araki 's So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? ( Tensei Goblin dakedo Shitsumon Aru? ) manga revealed four new cast members on Wednesday.

Banjō Ginga as Simon, the Emperor's uncle

Sayumi Suzushiro as Eirene, the eldest of three elven sisters

M.A.O as Dike, the second-oldest of the three elven sisters

Wakana Kuramochi as Eunomia, the youngest of the elven sisters

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Office worker Akira Yagami's altruistic nature usually gets him the short end of the stick. When he dies after saving a kid from oncoming traffic...he reincarnates in another world as a goblin?! Normally, goblins only live for seven days, but Akira's newfound powers let him defy the species' normal life span...and are the key to his path to becoming the strongest goblin ever!

The anime stars:

Kikunosuke Toya as Akira, a former salaryman reincarnated as a goblin

as Akira, a former salaryman reincarnated as a goblin Yōko Hikasa as Karen, who meets Akira while pursuing goblins who have killed humans

as Karen, who meets Akira while pursuing goblins who have killed humans Azusa Tachibana as Chloe, a demon girl

Ryūta Kawahara ( The Summer Hikaru Died , Orange , 86 , Blend S episode director) is directing the anime at BAKKKA . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , Africa Salaryman ) is in charge of the series scripts, Hiroyuki Saita ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress , Revue Starlight ) is designing the characters, Hiroto Morishita ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , Wistoria: Wand and Sword two seasons) is the sound director, and Takenoko Boy ( The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ending song arrangement, composition, and lyrics) is composing the music at INCS Toenter .

The anime will premiere in October.

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 18. Yen Press will publish the 10th volume in English on May 26.

Sources: So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? anime's website, Comic Natalie

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