Delicious in Dungeon, Ryoko Kui Exhibition Hits Los Angeles on July 2

Exhibition to take place at Art Share L.A., will run through July 26

Kadokawa World Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the official " Ryōko Kui Exhibition" and " Delicious in Dungeon Exhibition" will open in Los Angeles on July 2 and run through July 26.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa World Entertainment

The exhibition will take place at Art Share L.A., 801 E 4th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90013. It will open the same week as Anime Expo 2026. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The exhibition debuted in Tokyo in 2024 and toured Kyoto, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Kumamoto. It was held in New York City from October 10-26.

The exhibition will feature a selection of reproduced artwork from Delicious in Dungeon , The Dragon's School Is Atop of the Mountain, Seven Little Sons of the Dragon , and Terrarium in Drawer . The event will also feature rough concept sketches, an in-depth interview, and time-lapse drawing videos, as well as photo spots with dungeon monsters and food replicas. The exhibition will also feature exclusive merchandise.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.