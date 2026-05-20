Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between Manga Resumes After 3 Month Hiatus

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Haruichi, FromSoftware

Elden Ring: Distant Tales Between

's) comedy manga , based on Bandaiand'sgame, resumed with its 12th chapter on'swebsite after a three-month hiatus.

The website published the manga's previous chapter on January 19. The manga went on hiatus while the creator did research.

Yen Press licensed the series, and it describes the story:

These are the tales of the other inhabitants of the Lands Between. What if Roderika were to befriend the rest of the Roundtable Hold…? What if the Blackguard went in search of a new delicacy other than prawns…? What if one were to catch a glimpse of Rya's youth…? The lives of those in the Lands Between, and the many possibilities and the differing worlds that unfolded for them in the distant past, are written here.

Haruichi ( Star Wars: Visions , Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan manga series) debuted the omnibus collection of short stories in July 2024.

FromSoftware launched the original Elden Ring game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched in June 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion. The DLC crossed 5 million copies in sales within its first three days of launch.

The game is getting a version for Nintendo Switch 2 titled Elden Ring : Tarnished Edition in 2026, delayed from its 2025 release. The Switch 2 version includes content from the DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree . The game also features new armor and a new customization for Torrent's appearance.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R. R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the original Elden Ring game's world.

The game is inspiring a live-action Hollywood film adaptation that will premiere on March 3, 2028.

Source: Comic Hu 's X/Twitter account





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