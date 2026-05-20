Anime Expo Hosts Musical Artists ALI, Yōko Kanno

Anime Expo announced on Monday that artists ALI and Yōko Kanno will also perform at the J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @ AX 2026 music concert, completing the lineup. The concert also features girl group Roselia , rock band SPYAIR , and singer Yoko Takahashi .

🎶✨ A legendary night awaits at J-POP SOUND CAPSULE! ✨🎶 From iconic anime anthems to electrifying live performances, this is a once-in-a-generation lineup you do NOT want to miss. A celebration of anime music on the grand stage at https://t.co/DNUteA5opN Arena.🎵💥 This is the… pic.twitter.com/P48az4ET34 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 19, 2026

J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @ AX 2026 will be held on July 2 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PDT at the Crypto.com Arena. Ticket sales for the concert started on May 5.

This Year's Anime Expo will also host a "JAPAN MUSIC VOCALOID Powered by DWANGO " event on July 4 with guest performers Hachiōji-P , kz ( Livetune ), picco, SatapanP, and TeddyLoid . Entry is included with attendees' Anime Expo credentials and no separate ticket is required.

The event will also host "the first official North American screening" of the The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? anime film on July 5 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

BIGWEST will also host a Macross panel on July 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The convention also previously revealed the following guests:

Masayuki Yamagishi (Yama-P), CEO of game developer NextNinja

Hiroyuki Watanabe , former editor-in-chief of Monthly Shōnen Ace and current executive officer at Kadokawa who "oversees the Manga, Light Novel, and Shin-Bungei genres"

Voice actress Machico ( Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! )

Writer and artist MEME50 ( Heat Alert, Drawn by Brush, XXX Maiden )





Anime Expo

2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.