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Anime Expo Hosts Musical Artists ALI, Yōko Kanno

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
ALI, Kanno, Roselia, SPYAIR, Yoko Takahashi to perform at J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @ AX 2026 concert

Anime Expo announced on Monday that artists ALI and Yōko Kanno will also perform at the J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @ AX 2026 music concert, completing the lineup. The concert also features girl group Roselia, rock band SPYAIR, and singer Yoko Takahashi.

J-POP SOUND CAPSULE @ AX 2026 will be held on July 2 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PDT at the Crypto.com Arena. Ticket sales for the concert started on May 5.

This Year's Anime Expo will also host a "JAPAN MUSIC VOCALOID Powered by DWANGO" event on July 4 with guest performers Hachiōji-P, kz (Livetune), picco, SatapanP, and TeddyLoid. Entry is included with attendees' Anime Expo credentials and no separate ticket is required.

The event will also host "the first official North American screening" of the The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? anime film on July 5 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

BIGWEST will also host a Macross panel on July 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The convention also previously revealed the following guests: 

  • Masayuki Yamagishi (Yama-P), CEO of game developer NextNinja
  • Infinite's Ena Hamabe, producer of the I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day anime
  • Hiroyuki Watanabe, former editor-in-chief of Monthly Shōnen Ace and current executive officer at Kadokawa who "oversees the Manga, Light Novel, and Shin-Bungei genres"
  • Voice actor Masakazu Morita (Bleach, Kingdom)
  • Voice actress Machico (Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!)
  • Voice actor Daisuke Hirose (Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, Good Night World)
  • Writer and artist MEME50 (Heat Alert, Drawn by Brush, XXX Maiden)

    • Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

    Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account

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