K Manga Adds Keepsake Heartache Manga

Series debuted in April 2025

Kodansha 's K MANGA platform announced on Wednesday that it has added Rin Mikimoto 's Keepsake Heartache ( Hōsekibako ni Ai wo Tsumeyō ) manga in English.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Rin Mikimoto, KODANSHA LTD.

Kodansha describes the story:

At five, she started humming melodies. At ten, she found her treasure. At 14, her world lost its spark. At 17, she starts to hear the music again. Mone Tsukimori, a slightly cheeky high schooler, has someone she can never forget. What is Mone's past that only Anji-sempai knows...? "

Mikimoto launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in April 2025. Kodansha shipped the first compiled book volume on November 13.

Mikimoto's ongoing Lightning and Romance ( Inazuma to Romance ) manga launched in Bessatsu Friend in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in June 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English digitally.

Mikimoto ended the Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight ( Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo ) manga in May 2020, and the 12th and final volume shipped In July 2020.

Mikimoto launched the manga in the magazine in 2015. Kodansha USA published the manga in English, and it released the 12th volume in January 2022. The manga was nominated in the Best Shōjo Manga category for the 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in 2019.

Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account