Rin Mikimoto Ends Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight Manga in May

Romance series to end in 12th volume this spring

The official website for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine confirmed on Sunday that Rin Mikimoto 's Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight ( Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo ) manga will end in the magazine's June issue on May 13. The magazine's May issue will ship on Monday.

The magazine's website had teased in February that the manga would end in three chapters. The manga's 11th compiled book volume revealed on November 13 that the series will end in the 12th volume. The volume is slated to ship this spring.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

At school, Hinana is an honors student, respected by all her classmates. She's totally above things as juvenile as crushes and dating. Secretly, though, she has but one wish: To have a fairy-tale romance. One day, a super-hot celebrity named Kaede shows up at Hinana's high school to shoot a movie, and it becomes difficult to keep up her act. By pure chance—or y'know, fate!—Kaede reveals his own ridiculous personality to Hinana, and her ordinary life turns breathtakingly romantic! Or just really, really … weird?!

Mikimoto launched the manga in the magazine in 2015. Kodansha Comics published the 10th English volume on December 10. The manga was nominated in the Best Shōjo Manga category for the 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on December 6.