The Drops of God Anime Announces New Theme Song Artists

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

The official website for the television anime of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga announced on Wednesday that dance and vocal unit SUPER★DRAGON is performing the anime's second opening theme song "Call Me Asap," while singer-songwriter eill is performing the anime's second ending theme song "Every Summer." The two songs will serve as the theme songs for the anime's second half.

The series stars:

Kenji Itoso ( Aquarion: Myth of Emotions , Santa Company ) is directing the series at Satelight , in collaboration with YANCHESTER . Yū Mitsuru ( Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, Takehiro Suwa is designing the characters, and Eishi Segawa ( Battle Girls - Time Paradox , Ushio & Tora ) is composing the music.

The series premiered on April, and will run for half a year. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub .

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

The series inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series on Apple TV+ (now known as just Apple TV ) in 2023, as well as a second season, which premiered on January 21.

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally.

The duo then launched the Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second) sequel manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2023, and ended it in April 2024.