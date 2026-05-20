Interest
Singer aiko Hugs Concert Goer, Who Collapsed Mid-Performance, for a Surprising Reason
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The singer unexpectedly replied directly to the fan on social media, revealing a surprise twist. "That was my dad," aiko responded. “I heard afterwards that a fan nearby rushed over to help him, and I've been wanting to thank you ever since. Thank you so much!!"
She made a followup post on Monday evening to explain what happened to her father. "I apologize for making you worry. It seems my dad got a cramp in his butt." She added, joking about Hakodate's local signature Ika Odori (Squid Dance), "I guess the Ika Odori is really good exercise. 🦑✨"
The singer held the Hakodate Salmon Marunama Hall stop of her "Love Like Pop vol.25" concert tour last Saturday. The tour began in January and will continue until June 30. The tour will also have performances in Kyoto on May 23 and 24, Tokyo on June 5 and 7, Ishikawa Prefecture on June 16, and Osaka on June 29 and 30.
She has performed theme songs for Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, Apocalypse Hotel, Insomniacs After School, and A Silent Voice.
Sources: aiko's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3), @r04e1oTvDAHf3DS's X/Twitter account, Oricon Music via Hachima Kikō