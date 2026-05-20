Singer aiko Hugs Concert Goer, Who Collapsed Mid-Performance, for a Surprising Reason

Singer thanks fan who helped elderly concert goer

aiko

Japanese singer-songwriterresponded to a fan on social media on Monday about an incident that occurred during her concert at Hakodate City, Hokkaido last Saturday. The fan said that an elderly gentleman collapsed in front of the fan during the concert, so the fan helped the gentleman up, and the staff checked on him many times during the concert. Whenwalked through the crowd, she stopped to hug the gentleman.

The singer unexpectedly replied directly to the fan on social media, revealing a surprise twist. "That was my dad," aiko responded. “I heard afterwards that a fan nearby rushed over to help him, and I've been wanting to thank you ever since. Thank you so much!!"

She made a followup post on Monday evening to explain what happened to her father. "I apologize for making you worry. It seems my dad got a cramp in his butt." She added, joking about Hakodate's local signature Ika Odori (Squid Dance), "I guess the Ika Odori is really good exercise. 🦑✨"

The singer held the Hakodate Salmon Marunama Hall stop of her "Love Like Pop vol.25" concert tour last Saturday. The tour began in January and will continue until June 30. The tour will also have performances in Kyoto on May 23 and 24, Tokyo on June 5 and 7, Ishikawa Prefecture on June 16, and Osaka on June 29 and 30.

She has performed theme songs for Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram , Apocalypse Hotel , Insomniacs After School , and A Silent Voice .