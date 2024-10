Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Reaches 5 Million Pre-registrations as November 7 Launch Approaches

proudly announces thathas surpassed. To celebrate this significant milestone, a newhas been released, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the game's dynamic combat and beloved characters. Additionally, thefor the highly anticipated mobile RPG has been set for November 7, 2024. The game will be available in multiple languages, including Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, English, French, Thai, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German, ensuring players across diverse regions can fully immerse themselves in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.Pre-regsiter Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade Today: Click Here Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is the first officially-licensed mobile game based on the popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime. This strategic RPG brings the world of cursed spirits and sorcerers to life, allowing players to form their own teams and unleash powerful Cursed Techniques in dynamic battles.Relive key moments from the anime with fully-voiced scenes, while exploring brand-new storylines unique to the game. Players can engage in thrilling Domain Investigations, exorcise powerful Cursed Spirits, and equip characters with Recollection Bits to enhance their abilities.As a token of appreciation for the community's support, all players who pre-register will receive the following reward for reaching the 5 million milestone:Moreover, when the pre-registration count reaches, additionalwill be unlocked. With six tiers of milestone rewards, including the coveted, players can expect even more exciting bonuses leading up to the game's launch. These rewards will be distributed through the in-game system after the official release.A new PV for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has been released, featuring a dynamic compilation of combat scenes mixed with brief in-game cutscenes and text overlays. The video highlights the fast-paced action players can expect, while providing a glimpse of the game's visual style and character abilities.In celebration of the pre-registration milestone, BILIBILI GAME is launching a specialwhere fans can winby participating on social media.: Retweet and follow the official account.: Follow and share your excitement in the comments.100 lucky winners around the world will be selected to receive gift cards. More details will be revealed on the official social media channels.Visit the official Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade website and follow the game's social media channels for the latest news and announcements:Official Website - click here X - click here IG - click here FB - click here YTB - click here Discord - click here TikTok - click here Twitch - click here