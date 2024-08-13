How would you rate episode 6 of

Episode 6 returns to the format of the earlier episodes and feels like it does little new or exciting with the characters.

I knew I should not have gotten my hopes up after last week. I really felt like we ended in a great spot by the end of episode 5, with new character dynamics and a fresh sense of momentum. Instead of building on that, we return to the same well the show was drawing from in the beginning—and the results are a lot more dull because of it.

The biggest letdown to me is how repetitive this feels. Even within this episode, we get multiple jokes along the lines of “someone opens a door and sees something salacious but it's all a misunderstanding.” Mikari, Ririsa, and Okumura don't do much new either, mostly repeating the same character motivations we already know. So all the same jokes, same character motivations, same tropes, in the same location; it's just rather dull.

The only fresh scenario is with the cosplay photo training session. There's an opportunity to do something novel but this also gets squandered by talking about photography in a way that doesn't reveal anything new to the audience. There is a lot of boilerplate philosophy about the connection between a photographer and the cosplayer but I was hoping we'd at least get some details on photo techniques and how to handle photoshoots—something along those lines. A lot of time is spent and little is learned, another big miss.

At the very least, there is a new wrinkle brought in with the club room under pressure. I hope this leads to more engaging conflict or new character revelations because I'd like to see our cast progress rather than be stuck in limbo.

