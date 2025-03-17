How would you rate episode 12 of

Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! ?

© 東雲太郎・銀翼のぞみ・夜ノみつき／白泉社／ベヒ猫製作委員会

We did it! We made it to the finish line. Who would've thought that a show that started with one joke about a blonde elf with giant tits wanting to fuck her cat would've ended in one of the most bland and soulless ways possible? I don't know what to say about this finale that I haven't already said for the past two episodes. I'm genuinely shocked at how straight this entire finale was played. There were no twists, there were no major character arcs, and even that one bit about Aria falling, trusting Tama would save her didn't have any tension behind it. This finale is playing out like it wants to be some fantasy equivalent to ENDGAME with all these returning side characters and fun moments, but there is nothing here. I feel empty.

This is probably the best-looking episode of the entire show and the soundtrack did everything in its power to go hard at the end. The major evil was defeated before he was even able to return the philosopher stone to his realm so in a lot of ways, the finale even feels anticlimactic. It feels like we wrapped up the story before taking on the final boss. I don't know if there's more in the original light novel because the series ends in a very conclusive way. But I don't care enough to find out.

There is a point where I need to ask myself if I would've enjoyed the show if it was just the exaggerated comedy and honestly, I might have. I could've written more entertaining reviews if there were more out-of-pocket moments to comment. I'm not into humanoid beings wanting to go at it with animals, but I would've at least respected the show more if it was committed to the bit. I don't know if this is how the series plays out in the source material but it genuinely feels like we shift away from how the show was originally advertised into something far more boring and generic. I would rather watch something bad and ludicrous than something bland.

I will never return to this show again and I will probably forget most of what happened in it by next week. To everybody who voted for this show hoping that it would break me, I hope you enjoyed my early reviews. I'm very sorry that there wasn't as much entertainment to be had. But if you somehow made it that far, I doubt you can blame me.

Rating:

Twitch

<prev Episodes 1-3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7 Episode 8 Episode 9 Episode 10 Episode 11 Episode 12