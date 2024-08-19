How would you rate episode 12 of

The Mothership's reactor is melting down. If it's not stopped, the resulting explosion will spell the end for humanity. Thus, this week's episode is all about one thing: how Kadode and Ouran deal with the impending end of the world.

Kadode, for her part, is using it as a way to motivate herself to do the thing she's always been too afraid of (or embarrassed) to do. She basically throws herself at her old teacher Watarase and loses her virginity to him. It's both a personal triumph and a sad scene. What Kadode really wants is something she can never have with Watarase: a loving relationship.

Watarase is a guy basically drifting through life. He has no greater goals or ambitions. Girls come in and out of his life and he seems not to really have any emotional attachment to any of them. However, he seems to at least understand both himself and Kadode. He knows he can't be in the kind of relationship she wants and tells her that, explaining he will leave Tokyo soon regardless. Yet, she still sleeps with him so she would have one less regret when all is said and done.

Ouran is also dealing with problems of the heart. She's been spending more and more time with Oba. Frankly, she's come to like the alien as more than just a friend. This presents a major problem for her. She likes Oba and he likes her but she feels something is going on with him that may take him away from her forever. And that's something she fears more than anything else. Be it something natural to her personality or an echo from the other version of the world where Kadode died, Ouran suffers from some serious abandonment issues.

Of course, she is right to fear for Oba. At the moment, he is facing an identity crisis. He has seen humans at their worst, slaughtering his kind like bugs. But now with Kadode and friends, he has seen mankind at its best. Frankly, being with Ouran and the others makes him feel human.

Ironically, it is Ouran, the one who most wants him to stay by her side, that has thrown him into his current crisis. While he wants to pretend he is human and live as one, Ouran sees and accepts him as he really is—an alien with a human body. And because of this, he is uniquely positioned to be able to stop the Mothership's meltdown. After all, he has the tech, the language skills, and, should it be necessary, the physical power needed to get to the Mothership and overpower those working to make sure the meltdown happens. Of course, even he knows it would likely be a suicide mission, hence the dilemma. Which is more important to him: Ouran's life or her happiness? We'll just have to tune in next week to find out.

• When it's stated that the humans are the actual invaders, does that mean that we came from another planet? Or is it the idea that we are ecological invaders: like that when the “aliens” left, humans hadn't evolved yet? So when they returned, they expected unintelligent animals, not modern-day humans who had taken over their niche?

• In this timeline, Kodade and Ouran never went on the cram school trip and thus never found the alien.

• I love the little visual storytelling bits like Ouran wearing the same skirt as Kadode did on her date with Watarase later in the episode. They are so close, that they casually share clothes.

• Another good visual storytelling moment? After Oba reveals his true body to Makoto, Makoto does the same by swimming without his wig—and no one treats him any differently.

