Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup Anime Series Review

I wasn't sure what to expect when I first picked up Kinokoinu , but it wasn't the overly somber, almost maudlin first episode likely to alienate viewers looking for the comfy, amusing show its promo images seemed to promise. Kinokoinu strikes an odd tone from the outset, and that takes time to settle. This isn't a laugh-a-minute comedy, despite the prominence of its weird mushroom-blob animal-thing. Instead, it starts as an almost uncomfortably frank exploration of grief and loss, as protagonist Hotaru mulls over what his late dog Hanako meant to him and, by extension, the human family he misses. The strange, unsettling mushroom animal that inserts itself into his life isn't immediately welcome nor particularly comforting, yet Hotaru is a mild-mannered, reticent type who struggles to express his needs or emotions, so Kinokoinu just sort of… moves in.

Their dynamic evolves over time – it's clear that Kinokoinu isn't a dog. For one, it walks upright on two hind legs and seems to fully understand human speech. It even learns to write and draw using crayons. Hotaru learns that Kinokoinu enjoys takoyaki, so he teaches it how to make the fried batter-and-octopus dish, much to Kinokoinu's obvious delight.

Kinokoinu isn't the most obedient house-guest and often causes low-level havoc that frays Hotaru's nerves, but it's evident that Kinokoinu feels a sense of responsibility for Hotaru's well-being, doing its best to cheer him up, with sometimes humorously misguided results. Over time, Hotaru comes to care for Kinokoinu like a close family member – not as a replacement for Hanako, but something different, almost more like a child than a pet.

With a design somewhere between creepy and cute, Kinokoinu isn't quite your standard mascot character. Its unblinking black dots for eyes are unsettling, and its behavior can, at times, be inexplicable – it's not unusual for Kinokoinu to stand in the middle of the garden releasing countless millions of spores into the air… Is it even safe for a human to share a house with such a creature? Hopefully, poor Hotaru will not end up with some kind of super-rare fungal lung disease.

Initially, Hotaru's only human contact is Komako, a childhood friend who's now also his editor. She's the first person other than Hotaru to learn of Kinokuinu's existence, and she helps to keep it a secret. Hotaru trusts Komako implicitly, and their relationship is quietly close, though not particularly romantic. There's little romance in this show, except for Yara, a bespectacled mycologist who initially wears a truly bizarre hairstyle that he thankfully alters later. Yara's not shy about his overwhelming desire to date Hotaru, contriving excuses to come visit, hoping for bad weather so that he can stay over. I don't like him; he gives me the creeps, but his heart is kind of in the right place. Despite his academic mushroom obsession, he poses no danger to Kinokoinu.

As the series progresses, new characters are gradually introduced, helping Hotaru slowly expand his small world. Kinokoinu is instrumental in Hotaru's social rehabilitation, especially when it comes to another female childhood friend, Tsubaki, and her daughter, Anzu. They're the carers for a second mushroom dog, Plum, born from Kinokoinu's spores. Kinokoinu's overjoyed to have a new playmate, and for me, the show really starts to click into place with the arrival of this trio. Hotaru has almost no time to dwell on the past, as he must often entertain visitors arriving with gifts of food or just hanging out with him and his funny mushroom friend. It's honestly really heart-warming how Hotaru blossoms into a happier life when surrounded by his newfound family.