Another heaping helping of “your mileage may vary” with Wano arc. As much as I personally would have liked to see more of the Robin and Black Maria fight, this week's entry instead shifts its focus toward boss Hyogoro. As such, how you feel about episode 1022 will likely depend on how invested you are in his character.
I like Hyogoro, so the overall experience is a net positive for me. Both familiar and unique, Hyogoro is in some ways similar to Rayleigh, an older mentor figure who helps Luffy unlock Haki/Ryou and achieve the next phase of his advancement. Unlike Rayleigh, however, Hyogoro is much more of a local legend than a world-famous pirate, and there's a greater sense of pathos surrounding him. Rayleigh is older, yes, but he seems to mostly have simply aged out of the game and moved on after Roger's passing. While that's still sad, he seems like a more jovial character overall, and provides a tangible link to the bygone era that is more reaffirming for Luffy.
Hyogoro has been a more tragic figure from the start. His long-term imprisonment, coupled with the horrible events that befell him in the takeover of Wano by Kaido and Orochi, have given him a more somber tone. There's an underlying sense of desperation with him that has made even Luffy's growth under his tutelage quite bittersweet. 1022 gives us a proper ending so to speak, a finality to his story as he faces down the disease that he can't seem to defeat. Chopper is working as hard as he can, but even victory may come at a great cost. Wano cannot shake off the shackles of tyranny unscathed – and Hyogoro knows that.
If you're not invested in Hygoro though (and who can blame you, he is one of dozens of side characters in this arc alone), this all may ring a bit hollow.
There's 9 days left in the Regal Reinhardt contest! This is your chance to submit your Reinhardt tribute for a chance to win one of fifteen Amazon gift cards or one two PicassoTab portable drawing tablets.― Anime News Network is helping the Alchemy Stars Operations Team celebrate the one-year anniversary of the hyper popular mobile game. Haven't heard about Alchemy Stars yet? Read more about it her...
Easily one of the stand-out series of the season, Jean-Karlo and Nicky check out why this family of misfits is winning the hearts of everyone across the otaku-sphere.― Easily one of the stand-out series of the season, Jean-Karlo and Nicky check out why this family of misfits is winning the hearts of everyone across the otaku-sphere. This series is streaming on Crunchyroll Disclaimer: The views and ...
Yuri Tsunematsu, Tomohisa Yamashita, Hayato Isomura, Kai Inowaki, Katsuya Magiuma, Honami Satō join 2022 season― The staff of the second season of the live-action series of Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland (Imawa no Kuni no Alice) manga revealed six new cast members for the series on Monday. The new cast members include Yuri Tsunematsu (left in image above) as the high school student Heiya, Tomohisa Y...
Also: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Oto Tōda publish new 1-shot on July 4― The official Twitter account for Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service announced on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga will start its second part on July 13. Shonen Jump+'s assistant editor-in-chief Yuta Momiyama stated on Twitter that the manga will continue to serialize on Manga Plus and will be available in English, Spanish, ...
Actress voiced Grandis in Nadia, Shaia Tove in Orguss, Kate Hathaway in Ginga Hyōryū Vifam― Talent management agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actress Kumiko Takizawa passed away on June 11 due to a heart attack. She was 69. Takizawa's family held a private funeral. Some of Takizawa's notable roles include Grandis in Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water, Kate Hathaway and Lucchina Pleshe...
Plans for cast change announced in December― The new promotional video for the anime of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers franchise revealed the new cast member for Ken "Doraken/Draken" Ryūgūji on Sunday. Masaya Fukunishi is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Draken's voice. The anime's website confirms Fukunishi will be in the upcoming Blu-ray box, as well as the broadcast, streaming, and other versions of th...
'Paranormal Liberation War' arc premieres this fall― A Tokyo advance screening for the new original My Hero Academia episodes on Sunday also debuted the second promotional video for this fall's sixth anime season. The new season adapts the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, which features an all-out war between heroes and villains. The anime's first 13-episode seaso...
After some weaker episodes, the Bookworm finale blasts its way into the top spot! Find out how your favorite shows stacked up according to reader votes.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these rankings are based on ...
Before there was Kyo and Tohru, or even Kyo and Kyoko, there was Kyoko and Katsuya. Kyoko was a troubled teen; Katsuya a student teacher with no actual interest in education. Apart, they were a pair of misfits; together, they made Tohru.― One thing I've seen bouncing around shojo-dominated spaces of the internet is anticipation for this movie. Specifically, people are excited about the all-new epilo...
Eldo Yoshimizu is as lively in person as he is on the page, channeling his real-life experience tussling with a yakuza into his femme fatale's fight scenes.― Eldo Yoshimizu is as lively in person as he is on the page. His action comic, especially Ryuko, about the titular yakuza heiress and her fellow fighting females, have combat scenes that feel like deluges of black ink, violence drawn as a fever ...
The first new release of Hideshi Hino's work in a decade, The Town of Pigs is a short allegory of war that starkly reflects the demons inside humanity.― Spoiler warning: for the sake of discussing the context of this manga, the end twist is included in this review. The Town of Pigs marks a long-deserved return of Hideshi Hino, a central horror manga artist whose work hasn't been released stateside i...
From the creator of Chainsaw Man comes a story about the passion of artists and the tragedies that shape our life.― Growing up as a child, I've always found that there's never really a right or wrong reason to pursue a passion. Whether it's sports, academics, or even the creative arts, the reasons behind why one might decide to walk down those paths could range from the incredibly complex and selfle...
Compared to when I was a kid, anime is so easily accessible now ; in enormous quantities, through multiple legal avenues. It's hard enough to know where to start watching as an adolescent or an adult, but what about with children?― Remain an anime fan long enough and it's probable you'll eventually spawn little proto-anime-fans of your own. I'm a father of three, and I've successfully indoctrinate...
An anime filled with devilish dysfunctional weirdos engaging in wanton violence is a bit dated at this point, but its filling a niche for someone, if the crowdfunding numbers are to be believed.― With the third season crowdfunded and poised to premiere this summer, it's well past time to formally take a look back at the original Dropkick on my Devil, to evaluate what brought us here. It's a unique p...