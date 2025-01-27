How would you rate episode 4 of

Tasokare Hotel ?

© SEEC/TASOKARE HOTEL Production Committee

I forgot to use this word in my previous review, but another problem in Tasokare Hotel 's opening triplet of episodes is that they were boring. The pacing was lackadaisical, the mysteries weren't gripping, and there wasn't a sense of urgency outside the end of episode three. While I wouldn't consider it offensively boring, it was boring nonetheless. That's okay. It's a vibe. You can do “boring” well. Mushi-Shi , for instance, is an episodic mystery-adjacent series with a masterful command of its quiet and contemplative atmosphere. That's just an example, though, because Tasokare Hotel has almost none of Mushi-Shi 's artfulness. Moreover, this may all be a moot point, because I can't call this episode boring.

We open with a flashback to Neko's past, as she recalls that even her quotidian school life had brushes with darkness. It's not immediately obvious why we start here, but it's clear by the end of this week's story, as one hotel guest disintegrates into nothingness while infernal hands drag another guest straight to hell. That's quite the escalation from two childhood friends checking in together. I don't think the writing earns that escalation either. This is a sloppy, mean, and melodramatic turn of events. It's also the most interesting thing Tasokare Hotel has done so far.

I figured Masaki would shake things up, and he doesn't disappoint. This is why you don't let sociopaths into your community, kiddos. However, I'm more intrigued by Kiriko's intentions. He's the least humanoid of the hotel's regulars, and he goads Masaki into doing something wicked by insinuating that, while murder may be banned, there's a whole spectrum of bad stuff you can do that isn't murder. Is Kiriko evil, a trickster, or just bored (like I was)? I'm inclined to think it's one of the latter two options because he appears genuinely startled when the gates of hell open. He probably just wanted to see what would happen and got more than he bargained for. Plus, Kiriko being evil wouldn't gel with the hotel's apparent commitment to neutrality. However, this raises the question of why murder specifically is forbidden. Why not other sins or crimes? That's something to think about if the story starts digging into the hotel's origins and functions.

Morality aside, Masaki's interference is welcome because the kendo-centric conflict between Nagomu and Kiyoe is fairly rote. Neko gives us the spiel: Nagomu is a more relaxed and natural talent, while Kiyoe is a harder and more serious worker. They get along, but that fundamental difference in their personalities causes them to clash, and one of those outbursts leads to the accident that sends them to the hotel. We can imagine a version of this story where they accept those differences and share a tearful goodbye. Nagomu moves on to the afterlife, and Kiyoe returns to earth to live for both of their sakes. It's bittersweet and satisfying. It doesn't happen.

My main critique of this twist is that Masaki manipulates Nagomu too easily. In a handful of honeyed sentences, he undoes years of friendship and instigates a bloody sword fight in the middle of the hotel. The writing does not put enough work to earn this, but it partially makes up for that with how loud and ridiculous the girls' duel is. It was already over the top when Kiyoe decided to commit seppuku to atone for Nagomu's death, and Nagomu's gullible bloodthirst only amplifies that. The punishment also doesn't fit the crime. Ultimately, Kiyoe takes her own life, but Nagomu, feeling responsible nevertheless, runs out of the hotel and ultimately finds herself in hell anyway. Meanwhile, Masaki suffers no consequence for his puppetry while he looks on smugly at the horrible tableau he wove. It's frustrating.

It's also the most intriguing Tasokare Hotel has ever been. The final five minutes of this episode are insane in a way that the previous three episodes did not prepare me for, and that has made me look at this anime in a new light. It's even darkly hilarious how matter-of-factly it all plays out. This is still not a must-watch material, but now I know it can hold some surprises up its sleeves. While that alone can't make up for all of its deficiencies, it's a fine start.

Rating:

Tasokare Hotel

is currently streaming on Amazon Prime on Fridays.

Steve is on Bluesky now. He can check out of social media any time, but he can never leave. You can also catch him chatting about trash and treasure alike on This Week in Anime.